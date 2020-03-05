Malaika Arora reveals her fitness secret on India’s Best Dancer

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s home grown property, India’s Best Dancer is set to stream on your television from 29th February, 2020. It’s one a of kind show which will offer an interesting format. The platform is only for solo performers, who will get through the first round if they are successful in showing three best moves in just 90 seconds. The contestants will have to prove themselves at several levels and the judges will scrutinise their performance basis three factors, which is ENT (Entertainment, Newness and Technique). During a candid chat, Malaika Arora, who is co-judging the dance show along with Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur, spills the beans on her fitness mantra.

Malaika Arora’s fitness has been a secret since a long time. Finally, on the show she revealed how she started maintaining her regime. Talking about her envious fitness level, Malaika said, “I started exercising because of dance only. I wasn’t so much into fitness earlier, but when I started dancing I realised the importance of fitness and I haven’t stopped ever since then.” The diva has been a role model for many women and this mantra of hers will inspire her fans and also the contestants.

The show will witness many revelations by the judges and continue to inspire their fans and the audience. Furthermore, in an impromptu conversation between Terence and Malaika, they said that they follow intermittent fasting to keep themselves fit and always on toes.