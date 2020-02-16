Malang actor Amruta Khanvilkar is glad to not be typecast

MUMBAI: From being part of Marathi films to bagging an important role with the biggies of Bollywood in Malang, actor Amruta Khanvilkar has come a long way. The talented actress plays the role of a simple catholic girl in the film and is paired alongside actor Kunal Kemmu.

The actor is all in praise of her co-stars and specially Kunal Kemmu, who ensured that she was comfortable on the sets and gave her 100 percent to the film.

"Kunal is a thorough professional. He went through a rigorous training routine and on set he used to workout to look what he’s looked in the film. Since I am a Maharashtrian he had this habit of speaking to me in marathi which made me super comfortable. He being a fine actor not only helped me in my performance but people also loved our chemistry," says Amruta, who plays the character of Teresa in the film.

The actor also can't stop raving about Disha Patani and praises her commitment towards her role. However, more than anything, Amruta is happy that her career is growing to other film industries as well.

She says,"I am glad that filmmaker’s are not giving me typical marathi roles which happens quite a lot when you are from the marathi industry. I am glad that I am not getting typecast. I am happy doing what I am doing. Today, supporting cast is bringing their own game and are quiet responsible for the success of the film."

Like every ambitious actor, even Amruta has a dream role in mind. She asserts that she one day wants to play Kashi Bai from the film Bajirao Mastani.

Keeping her head in the clouds and feet firm on the ground, Amruta has a list of people who inspire her.

Revealing some interesting names of actors and characters who have inspired her, she says, " It has to be Ranveer from gully boy , Priyanka chopra from barfi and Deepika from Tamasha."

Last but not the least, Amruta spills some beans on a funny incident she took home during the shoot of Malang.

"Since, I had some intimate scenes with kunal, Every time I used to ask my husband Himanshoo how will I do it and he used to be like 'ho jayega'. I remember harassing him for weeks and Himanshu was like 'he bhagwaan seriously khatam ho jaaye yar aapka ye' So when the time came to do the intimate scene just like Himanshu said everything happened so quickly that I was like 'oh! this toh was nothing.," Amruta laughs as she narrates.