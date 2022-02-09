Maldives Diary! Divyanka Tripathi shares a beautiful pic with hubby Vivek Dahiya with a caption

MUMBAI: Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are regarded as one of the most loved couples in the entertainment industry. They tied the knot in 2016. They often go on trips together and Divyanka shares snap from the trips on social media. As Valentine's week is going on, love is in the air. Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 fame has shared a video of her Maldives vacay with Vivek Dahiya.

The couple is seen enjoying and goofing around on the beach. Divyanka looks gorgeous in a red off shoulder dress and Vivek is seen in trunk shorts. He is seen backflipping on the beach as well as dancing along with Divyanka. The actress shared in the caption, “If @vivekdahiya was in Mumbai, he wouldn't have let me post it. (Taking advantage of the situation) Us on the beach- Barely romantic! Mostly idiotic! #ValentinesSpecial”.

She recently slammed a troll, who accused her of copying her eulogy for the late Lata Mangeshkar. She gave a savage reply to him saying, “Thanks for 'very indirectly' indicating that I write well. Tumhare tiraskaar mein meri tareef hai.”

Divyanka Tripathi was highly appreciated for playing the role of Ishita Iyer in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. She has also been a part of TV shows like Yeh Hai Chahatein (which is a spin-off of Ye Hai Mohabbatein), Banu Main Teri Dulhan, Intezaar, Teri Meri Love Stories and Mrs And Mr Sharma Allahabadwale. The actress was last seen in the adventure reality TV show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

