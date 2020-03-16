Mammootty to Ashokan to Renji Panicker to Lal: Thrikkakara is a star-studded constituency

MUMBAI: A star-studded electoral battle is underway in Kerala for the Thrikkakara by-election in Kochi as a number of celebrity voters including superstar Mammootty came to cast their votes on polling day on Tuesday.

After casting his vote Mammootty had just one thing to say that all voters should come and exercise their franchise and saying this he slipped away from the media who got around him, even as all know he has been the chairman of the CPM-backed Kairali TV channel since its inception in the late '90s.

Then there was popular comedian Harisree Ashokan whose alignment in politics is quite well know as he was a star campaigner at Dharmadom - the constituency of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Kannur district in 2021 Assembly polls.

Once a hugely popular scriptwriter and now a busy actor Renji Panicker was another one who cast his vote and after doing it, he told the media that this is election is going to be an evaluation of the Kerala government.

Then there was actor, producer and director Lal who also came early and cast his vote and said this is a keenly contested election.

Award-winning director M.A. Nishad was another one who cast his vote and pointed out it's going to be a test of nerves.

The total electorate in the Thrikkakara constituency this time is 1,96,805 up from 1,94,113 in the 2021 Assembly polls which was won by Congress veteran P.T. Thomas by a margin of 14,329 votes.

When Thomas passed away in December last year, the fresh polls became a necessity and the Congress has fielded his widow Uma Thomas, while the CPI-M brought in young interventional cardiologist Joe Joseph, while the BJP went for veteran leader A.N. Radhakrishnan.

