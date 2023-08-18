Manasi Joshi Roy to play a pivotal part in Zee TV’s family drama ‘Kyunki… Saas Maa, Bahu Beti Hoti Hai’

MUMBAI: Having narrated stories that have resonated beautifully with Indian audiences over the last three decades, Zee TV is all set to present viewers with yet another thought-provoking fiction offering – Kyunki… Saas Maa, Bahu Beti Hoti Hai. The story takes viewers to Gujarat where amidst a vibrant Navratri celebration, a storm begins to brew within the Rajgaur family of Palanpur when the youngest bahu Hetal seeks separation, challenging the traditional role of a bahu. This unexpected turn of events leaves Ambika, the eldest bahu and the matriarch of the Rajgaur dynasty devastated as it has been her top-most priority to keep the family together. With an intense desire to disprove her sister-in-law’s belief that ‘Saas kabhi maa, aur Bahu kabhi beti nahi ban sakti’, Ambika, in a first-of-its-kind landmark decision, adopts little Kesar, a baby left at the doorstep of their family orphanage and vows to raise her - not as a beti but as a bahu. Ambika’s motivation behind such a step is that she wants to inculcate all the right values in Kesar such that she grows up to be an ideal bahu capable of holding a family together one day!

Popular actress Manasi Joshi Roy will be seen essaying the role of the strong-willed Ambika, who lives by the principle that naye vicharon ke saath aage badhna achha hai, lekin hume apne barson se chale aa rahe sanskaron ko kabhi nahi bhulna chahiye. She plans to get Kesar married to her son with her consent, of course, when both of them are mature enough to decide for themselves.

Manasi says, “My character Ambika Rajgaur is really unique, and her thoughts and actions are path-breaking. She thinks ahead of her time. What’s interesting is that Ambika will be seen adopting a girl with the intention of making her a daughter-in-law when she grows up. This is because Ambika is someone who loves her family a lot and she believes that only a bahu raised with the right values can keep her family together. She believes that if she inculcates these values in Kesar with love, she will grow up to be the kind of bahu the family needs. I truly feel the show’s concept is really unique and it is a topic not explored on television, and I am sure the audience will connect with the storyline and its characters.”

She adds, “I strongly resonate with my character as I’m a daughter-in-law off-screen too. Family life is of great importance to me, aligning with her belief, 'Bahu bhi Beti bann sakti hai’. Preparation wasn't a challenge since my diverse life experiences make my portrayal natural. And if we talk about me playing a Gujarati matriarch on-screen, I am already a Gujarati woman, so all I needed to do was borrow cultural nuances from my own life and experiences and apply it in my performance. In fact, this is the first time I’ll be seen as a Gujarati character on television, so I am really looking forward to it and I hope I get the love and support of my fans."

While everyone will be excited to see Manasi Joshi Roy on television in this new character, the unfolding journey will present a tapestry of intense emotions and delicate human relationships that are sure to keep the audience glued to their TV screens!

So, stay tuned as Kyunki… Saas Maa, Bahu Beti Hoti Hai is all set to premiere soon, only on Zee TV!