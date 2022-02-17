Manav Kaul and Madhuri Dixit talk about the disadvantages of ‘fame’ on The Kapil Sharma Show

MUMBAI: Promoting their new web series ‘Fame Game’, Madhuri Dixit arrived with her co-stars Manav Kaul, Sanjay Kapoor, Lakshvir Saran and Muskan Jaferi on Sony Entertainment Television’s popular comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show. In tune with the name of the series, host Kapil Sharma spoke about how fame brings in a lot of happiness but with it, comes certain disadvantages as well. For starters, one cannot go out at ease or eat pani puri at a road side stall anymore. Asking how fame changed the lives of his guests, host Kapil Sharma invited their opinion on what they think they cannot do – now that they are famous.

Manav Kaul replied with, “I feel that when we go back home… like I belong to Indore and often go to meet my mother, my sister-in-law and my brother. So, a lot of people come to visit and I have to sit and watch their kids talents. You have to listen to all of their poems, watch all of their dance performances and you have to praise all of them and say, “Waah waah, very good!”

Madhuri Dixit also joined the conversation and shared her own experience, “A switchboard wasn’t working in my house and the repairmen were called home. Unfortunately, I was home that day. To repair a small switchboard, four repairmen came along! What’s more, a fifth guy also trotted in after these four.”

Elaborating further, Madhuri went on, “They came and said, “Which switch board needs repairing?” to which I pointed saying, “This one”. They first smiled at me and said to the other, “Kholo!” so a person came and opened the board. Then the guy said, “Dekho”, a third person popped up and began looking inside. Then he called another person and said, “Theek karo” and the fourth guy started repairing. After they repaired the switchboard I said, “Okay now you can go, it’s all good now.” They smiled again and left but one man was left behind. I asked him, “What happened? Are you not leaving with them?” he said, “Kahan? Hum inke saath nahi, hum toh aapko dekhne aaye the!”

