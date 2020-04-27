Mandar Chandwadkar aka Bhide of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah EXPERIMENTS with his LOOKS

MUMBAI: Television’s longest-running show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV and Neela Telefilms) has been winning hearts and charts for many years now. Its rib-tickling comical episodes along with the good messages that the show conveys has set an example on Indian television. Along with a great storyline, the show is known for having unique characterization.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the few shows that has not only given popularity to the leads but to the entire star cast. The show has an immense fan-following.

As the citizens of the nation are going through a lockdown phase in the wake of the deadly coronavirus, many celebrities are spending this time following their hobbies.

Mandar Chandwadkar aka Atmaram Tukaram Bhide of Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah took this opportunity to experiment with his look. Mandar’s character, Bhide is supposed to be clean shaven in the show and hence he did not try his hands on experimenting on his looks. But the lockdown has given him that opportunity. Mandar took this opportunity and sported a moustache as he experimented with his look.

While we are all used to see him without moustache, he really rocked the look.

