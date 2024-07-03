Mangal Lakshmi: Naman Shaw reveals his WEIRDEST habits! - EXCLUSIVE

While the family drama is a mixed bag of relatable moments, heart-tugging emotions, and relevant themes, TellyChakkar engaged in a fun relatable segment with Naman and asked him about his weird habits!
Naman Shaw

MUMBAI: Naman Shaw is back with a bang with its new presentation Mangal Lakshmi alongside Deepika Singh in the leading role. The show isn't just another run-of-the-mill television series; it is something that resonates perfectly with the realities of today's society making it more relevant for the audiences.

While the family drama is a mixed bag of relatable moments, heart-tugging emotions, and relevant themes, TellyChakkar engaged in a fun relatable segment with Naman and asked him about his weird habits! 

(Also Read: Mangal Lakshmi: ‘The only way to manage acting, dancing and vlogging is by working hard, sleeping less’, shares Deepika Singh Goyal

Here’s what he said:

A useless talent that that you have?

I stare at people and sometimes I talk to myself. Sometimes my wife gets irritated because she is in a room somewhere and I like to create situations and talk to myself. There are times when I am in the washroom talking to myself and she knocks on the door asking who are you talking to? For those who don’t know me well, there are times when I talk to myself while I am walking and they wonder if I am alright!

Which body part of yours is your favourite?

I like my lips

The nicknames you have got?

Namo, Nimo...My name is pretty decent so actually its short anyway..

Tell us something bold and sexy in your mother tongue?

Ekdum lapalap lage lu... (laughs)

Have you ever been handcuffed or arrested?

No, never!

How much of cash do you carry in your wallet?

I carry only Rs. 100 or Rs. 200 for emergency as digital currency comes very handy.

The trend you follow but you do not approve of?

I don’t like wearing sunglasses. I like natural light but my wife keeps telling me that I look smart and hence I should wear. 

(Also Read: Mangal Lakshmi: ‘THIS’ glimpse of Deepika Singh from behind-the-scenes is sure to win your hearts!

Well said Naman!
 

