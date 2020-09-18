Maniesh Paul and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs judges make a heart-warming appeal to help find a missing child!

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s popular singing reality show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs has been winning hearts week-on-week with some amazing performances by its super-talented contestants. After celebrating the 80’s era with Bollywood legend Amol Palekar, the popular reality show is all set to entertain the audience with n India Ki Farmaish episode where the contestants will sing based on requests by a few special guests from across the country.



While India was sending in various song requests for the Li’l Champs, one of the guests made a really heartwarming request to the creative team of the show. She asked for help to find her missing son. As soon as the host Maniesh Paul and judges Javed Ali, Himesh Reshammiya and Alka Yagnik heard this request, they couldn't control their emotions and right before Ranita's performance to Tujhse Naaraz nahin zindagi hairan hun main, Maniesh Paul made a special appeal to all the viewers. He requested viewers at large to reach out to him and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs if they had any information about the missing boy Dhruv whose parents Surendra and Meenakshi Agrawal came on the set and shared how their child is missing from the last 2 years . The teary-eyed mother also requested the viewers to reach out to her, they will come wherever he is!

11 year old Dhruv is missing from Delhi since 27th August 2018. The family resides at E-53, lane number 3, Shastri Park, Delhi and has requested anyone with any information about their son to contact them immediately. After hearing her appeal, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs judge Alka Yagnik added, "I pray from the bottom of my heart that you get back your missing son. My heart is shivering just by wondering how it must be for you. Only you guys know how it feels, spending day and night waiting to hear something about your kid. I am very sure you will get your son back pretty soon."



Javed Ali and Himesh Reshammiya also conveyed their regards and wished that the parents get their missing child back very soon. They also added that while others can sympathize with them, no one can feel the pain that parents go through in such situations. The whole team of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs and Zee TV hopes that the parents find their kid soon!

