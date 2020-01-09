News

Maniesh Paul to co-host an upcoming episode of Indian Idol 11

09 Jan 2020

MUMBAI: Indian Idol is one of the most popular singing reality shows. The show has returned with the 11th season. The wonderful performances of the contestants have kept the audience hooked to the television screens. 

The upcoming week will see Maniesh Paul joining Aditya Narayan to host a very special episode where the musical prodigies of Indian Idol season 10 and knighting gales of Indian Idol season 11 will perform together. Maniesh Paul on his return to Indian Idol said, “I had a great time being on the show. It was great to be called as a guest on a show which I hosted last year and was hugely appreciated. Thanks to Sony to have invited me. It was good fun with Aditya, who is very spontaneous on stage. Vishal and Neha were warm as always and Himesh sir is amazing!!” 

