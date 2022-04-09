Maniesh Paul confirms his OTT debut with a thriller drama

TV presenter, comedian and actor Maniesh Paul says that he is looking forward to his OTT debut with Ritam Srivastav's directorial thriller drama.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 09/04/2022 - 11:30
Maniesh Paul confirms his OTT debut with a thriller drama

MUMBAI: TV presenter, comedian and actor Maniesh Paul says that he is looking forward to his OTT debut with Ritam Srivastav's directorial thriller drama.

Not sharing much about the project, he said: "I am happy to get roles where I can show my skills as an actor beyond just one genre that is comedy. I cannot talk much about this web series but I am not playing a comic character and it is a very interesting role about which I will be able to talk more in December.

"It's a thriller drama and I was very happy when this project came to me as now people will see me doing something different.

He is keen on doing more fictional projects and exploring himself as an actor.

Maniesh is all set to host the celebrity dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10', which is coming back after five years and he feels that post the last season of this show the biggest thing happened to him is that Karan Johar offered him 'Jugjugg Jeeyo'.

He tells IANS: "It is like when one door closes, the other opens for you. Post 'Jhalak' Karan Sir offered me 'Jugjugg Jeeyo' and that was really a profitable thing for me. People started recognising me as an actor and in fact those who once rejected me are coming with different kinds of offers and I am really excited to see my acting graph moving ahead."

Furthermore, Maniesh shares how he keeps himself evolving as a host with every show so that the audience can see a different side of him.

"Hosting is really challenging, I don't think hosting is easy at all. A lot of people used to think that hosting is all about just going and you have a 30-page script, just read it out and come back home. I never did that from day one. I've always tried to go beyond the script."

"I've always worked hard on that and I feel it's my responsibility to add entertainment and fun into it. So, I've always done that. I've always taken care of the contestants. By the end of the season, I don't remember any contestant not being in touch with me, all of them are in touch with me because I became family."

He continues on how he motivates the contestants during the show: "There are days they have a great performance. There are days they have a bad performance and that day, they're closest to me, because I'm the one standing closest to them."

"I can feel their pulse, I can feel their heartbeat. I can feel at times they might get demoralised with what the judges are saying. Because at the end of the day, nobody likes to hear criticism. That is the time I stand with them and say next time you'll do better and I'm happy that people appreciate all."

How he looks at Karan and Madhuri Dixit as judges: "I found them very down to earth and grounded with me or contestants or the makers and channel people and I think we must learn this trait from them," he concludes.

'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10' is all set to start from September 3 on Colors.

Source: IANS

 

Maniesh Paul Ritam Srivastav Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 Colors thriller drama OTT TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 09/04/2022 - 11:30

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Banni Chow Home Delivery: Counter-Attack! Banni’s trick takes action, Yuvan to ask Manini to prepare authentic Ghevar
MUMBAI :  TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Shashi Sumeet has produced several hit...
Kunal Kemmu set for directorial debut with 'Madgaon Express'
MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Kunal Kemmu is someone whom the audience has seen growing up on celluloid. The actor, who...
Kundali Bhagya: Major Drama! Karan irked to see Rishabh and Preeta, will start giving some clues to the truth?
MUMBAI :  Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and...
Big B gets 'Thaggu Ke Laddoo' from 'KBC 14' contestant
MUMBAI: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan received special ladoos from a Kanpur-based assistant teacher and mehindi expert Anil...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: BIG Twist! Sai and Virat to come face to face
MUMBAI : Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Meiin is working wonders on small screens. The show has recently witnessed a...
Kiara Advani learns the finesse of staying in frame from Kareena Kapoor
MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Kiara Advani shared how she learned from Kareena Kapoor to be cautious during the shoot while...
Recent Stories
Kunal Kemmu set for directorial debut with 'Madgaon Express'
Kunal Kemmu set for directorial debut with 'Madgaon Express'
Latest Video