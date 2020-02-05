Maniesh Paul encourages Visually Impaired   in a cricket Match

MUMBAI: Popular actor and host Maniesh Paul is known for his philanthropic work and he has been supporting a lot of charitable causes. Maniesh has been supporting the Smile Foundation for many years and has also done a lot for physically challenged children. However Maniesh does not like talking about his philanthropic work. .
Recently Maniesh went to Lucknow to encourage the visually challenged players for a cricket match. Dr. Shakuntala Mishra Smriti Seva Sansthan and Cricket Association for Handicapped organizes a interstate competition in cricket match for visually impaired players every year. Many celebrities have encouraged this competition over years.
Maniesh met all the players and shared a lot of stories with them and made them laugh. He also encouraged and praised them and had a great time with all the players.
Not only that Maniesh also tried to play cricket, blindfolded and managed to hit a few strokes. Maniesh told the players that it was much more difficult than normal cricket and the way they enjoy this game is really commendable. “I did manage to hit a few strokes blindfolded. But hat’s off to all those players for playing the game so wonderfully. I really salute them for playing the game. Cricket is not an easy game but they are all so good. I was really amazed by their game and enjoyed meeting them.”
On the professional front Maniesh has been busy hosting a lot of shows like Indian Idol and Nach Baliye 9 last year. He will soon be seen hosting Sarega ma pa and is looking forward to doing more interesting work this year.
