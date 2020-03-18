Maniesh Paul’s picture with his son is all things cute; check

MUMBAI: Maniesh Paul is one of the most popular anchors. He has hosted innumerable shows and enjoys a huge fan following. Some of the shows he hosted include Dance India Dance Li'l Masters, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Indian Idol, among others.

Maniesh, who is currently hosting Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs, is making the most of his off time due to the shutdown of gyms. The actor, who is a fitness freak, has started working at home and has in fact found a new gym partner. Maniesh doesn't want to miss out on his fitness routine and hence has started doing basic workouts at home and he is accompanied by his son Yuvann Paul. Maniesh shared an adorable picture of him and his son Yuvann doing push-ups and also shared an adorable caption with it.

His caption read, "And when the gyms are shut i workout at home and this one gives me company!!!hahahaha tired after pushups (which he hardly did)...he loves to copy me and how...make sure you are a good example to your kids...because they learn what they see."

Take a look below.