Maniesh Paul supports PM Narendra Modi's decision to extend lockdown till 3rd May 2020, requests fans to stay safe.

By TellychakkarTeam
14 Apr 2020 08:28 PM

MUMBAI: On Tuesday (April 14), Monday morning at 10 am, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation. He asked the citizens to cooperate as he announced the extension of lockdown from April 30 to May 3. He requested the senior citizens to take good care of themselves, and asked everyone to build their immunity stronger and help the needy ones.

Television actor-host Maniesh Paul have welcomed this decision and took to their social media accounts to share their thoughts on it.

Maniesh wrote: "Always look at the brighter side...stand tall...we will follow the rules...we will stay home...we will stay inside...this too shall pass.. lets all follow the guidelines...thats the only way we can fight this #covid19 and make sure there are no more cases... #lockdown till 3rd MAY...for a healthier and fitter life ahead... @narendramodi ji #mp #lockdown #staystrong #withyou #wearetogether #stayhome #stayhealthy #followrules (sic)"

