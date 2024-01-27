Maninee De on being part of Dreamiyata's Dalchini!

MUMBAI: Actress Maninee De, who is part of the show Dalchini, says that while she loves being part of the show, she cannot relate at all to her character. However, she adds that she loves her role as it has given her a great opportunity to perform.

“Honestly, I am nothing like Rajani, so it is diametrically opposite to who I am in terms of her orientation, her character. I have a certain vibe that most people think makes me very strict and officious, but people who know me understand that I am pretty fluid. I'm very chilled out,” she says.

She adds, “I enjoy the emotional scenes, and there is a clear graph given to me. She functions at multiple levels as an actor. It gives me a lot to perform. The graph and the landscape or the entire arc of the character are quite challenging and beautiful for an actor to perform.”

Talking about working with producer duo Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta, she says, “I think their vision is very clear, and their sense of story is very good. They have clarity about what works and what doesn't. The magical flavour of emotions and drama reflects in their show with a tadka of Punjab.”

Ask her to pick her favourite scene, and she says, “Actually, there are many. I can't just pick one, really, but many. And I would think the one with the husband where there's a breakdown with the son in the hospital, one with the daughter-in-law, where she actually tells her that, ‘I'm so sorry that I've hurt you, and then will you be able to forgive me?’.”

