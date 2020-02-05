Manish Khanna to feature in Ishq Subhan Allah

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Ishq Subhan Allah is loved by the audience for the interesting storyline and talented performances. The show is all set to witness a new entry. Television actor Manish Khanna will be joining the project.

A leading portal states that the actor will be introduced as a negative character in the show. He will play the male lead’s (Adnan Khan) father’s friend. The sources further state that Manish’s character name will be Jalaali and his character enters the protagonist’s family with an ulterior motive to bring destruction in the household.

Manish is known for his performances in the films Jai Ho (2014), D-Day (2013), and Zameen (2003) and the popular TV series Naagin.

