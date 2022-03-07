Manish Naggdev: Being a celebrity is a big responsibility, it’s not easy to handle fame

MUMBAI: From Johnny Depp-Amber Heard’s defamation trial, Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu opening up about being body shamed to Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas becoming parents via surrogacy, celeb stories always make headlines. Such incidents, at times, also lead to people judging these known names, without knowing the real reason. Talking on the same, The Gift actor Manish Naggadev says that this undue attention and judgements are often difficult to handle.

“We have a lot of responsibilities and many personal things to deal with. But then very easily we are judged, blamed, and spoken about. Sometimes a normal incident turns into a controversy and that makes things worse,” he says.

Manish too has faced judgments and been the topic of discussion at times for no reason. He, therefore, knows how it feels to be in such situations. “Honestly, it was a process where I learned a lot and it helped me grow as a person. I feel keeping your calm does wonders to handle such controversies or situations,” adds the actor who has done shows such as Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Begusarai, Udaan, and Madhubala.

Social media makes things go viral. While some enjoy it, many react to it as well. “I would simply say, ‘enjoy it till you have it’. If you don’t learn from your mistake and don’t understand the difference between the real and virtual world then things won’t be easy for you,” he explains.

Fame has its price. Being a celebrity brings along its own baggage as well as responsibilities. “I feel being a celebrity is a very big responsibility. It’s not easy to handle fame. You have to be on your toes every moment. There are people out there who like you, love you, admire you, and get inspired by you. Those who don’t understand must have gotten it easily. Daily soaps are losing its sheen so many platforms have come up which are giving a wide variety of content to audiences. If something substantial comes as an offer for TV then I will take it as they say never say never. OTT boom is here to exist". On being asked if he wants to do a reality show like Bigg Boss he says I surely want to do reality shows. Reality shows give you instant fame which daily soaps give to only a few. Reality show connects you to audiences far more quickly and after doing a reality show people start recognizing you by your name. Not only achieving fame but even sustaining fame needs a lot of effort. and consistency"... As far as personal life goes Manish got engaged recently in Goa and feels he has stable personal life and aims to strike a balance in personal and professional life".