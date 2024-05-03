Manisha Rani breaks her silence on her bond with Rithvik Dhanjani and reveals the changes that the show has brought in her life - Exclusive

MUMBAI: Manisha Rani is a well-known social media influencer these days, and she grabbed the headlines for her participation in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2.

She was one of the most entertaining contestants of the show and her love for Jad was loved by the audience as she comes across as a very pure soul.

She is a very honest contestant and her friendship with Bebika is loved by the fans. She takes care of her very well and guides her in the right direction.

She also flaunted her likeness for Elvish and tried to make him jealous, but she had made things clear that she doesn’t feel for him and that it's all for the game.

She reached the finale of the show and was the second runner - up in it.

Recently, she participated in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 where she has created history by becoming the first wild card contestant to win the show.

There is no doubt that she has been a very strong contestant of the show and she has impressed the judges and the audience of the show.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Manisha and asked about her equation with host Rithvik Dhanjani and she revealed the changes that the show brought to her.

You have tried all dance forms in the show. Why didn't you try a Bihari dance form?

In Jhalak you can't do anything that you want, even the song the channel chooses since there are copyright issues and they can only allow us to dance on the songs that they have the right to. Even during the finale I had suggested a Bihari song but then at the end the channel decides which song we need to perform and I was concentrating on the songs and the dance forms they told me to perform on. At the end, whichever songs it was, the audience wanted to see Manisha Rani.

How is your bond with Rithvik Dhanjani off - screen as the audience has seen how the bond is on - screen?

As we shoot for the show we only meet once a week and in between when we get breaks while shooting so for only 10 - 15 mins we speak, but as much I know him he is a very nice and lovely person. I get very positive vibes from him and wherever he is he spreads so much happiness and whenever he meets me he praises me and compliments me. He is a very good person and he is a very good friend of mine and post the show we will try to meet and keep in touch.

What changed as the show brought you in?

Through this show I have confidence that if I feel I can't do something I try to still do it. Especially doing a performance in one take. So through this show I knew I could do everything, and I have learnt so much. Since childhood I wanted to learn dance and finally in this show I learnt so many different dance forms where my instructor Ashu and Sonal taught me and I am very happy that my childhood dream has come true.

Well, there is no doubt that Manisha Rani deserved to win the show as she was super talented and always received good comments and scores from the judges and the audience.

