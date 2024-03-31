Manisha Rani talks about actor vs influencer debate, here's what she believes

MUMBAI: Manisha Rani has a massive fan following. People are crazy about her fun side and have loved her in Bigg Boss OTT 2. She emerged as the second runner-up of the show and post that her fan following kept growing. She also participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 as a wild card contestant and went on the win the show. However, there has been a lot of trolling and debates happening about social media influencers winning reality shows. Many feel that the social media stars should not be clubbed with actors. Now, Manisha Rani has reacted to this influencer Vs actor debate.

Also read - Manisha Rani talks about her marriage in this viral video, take a look

She spoke to Etimes and said that fans do not love a person just like that. There must be something in that person and that is why he/she has a huge fan following. Manisha feels an artist is an artist regardless of the medium. She said that people who put out reels and videos also put in a lot of hard work like the actors do.

She shared that the influencers do not have a TV show or a director's guidance but they wake up, move around with ring light, shoot and direct themselves. Manisha added that an influencer also works as hard as the one who shoots for 12 hours.

She believes that an influencer or actor whoever deserves to win should win. She further gave her example of winning Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 and said that maybe people speak about her win but she has struggled and worked hard to reach that place.

She said that everyone who becomes famous has been through a struggle story and hard work makes them reach their goal. Manisha shares it is hard to earn the love of fans.

Also read -When Manisha Rani embarrassed Rithvik Dhanjani in front of Farah Khan

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 also had Shoaib Ibrahim, Adrija Sinha, Sreerama Chandra and Dhanashree Verma in the finals.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Bollywood Life





