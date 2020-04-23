Manisha Rawat’s latest kind act is ought to win our hearts

MUMBAI: To fight against the novel Coronavirus, a nationwide lockdown has taken place. Taking an opportunity of this Quarantine period, the actors have made sure that they use their time to the fullest. While some actors are showcasing their hidden talents, Manisha Rawat’s this kind of avatar will definitely win our hearts.

Manisha Rawat who is essaying the role of Maa Saraswati in the show ‘Jag Jaanani Maa Vaishno Devi- Kahani Mata Rani Ki’ has been indulging herself in helping the underprivileged during this lockdown.

Being a prime example, Manisha Rawat is providing the needy with commodities that are primarily needed. The actress is currently living with her parents at Delhi.

When spoken to the actress about taking a step ahead for an initiative as such she said, “I have a very special friend Sanya Srivastava who runs an NGO along with some of her friends, where I have donated some funds which can be used for ration which can be sent to them. Not only that, people are also distributing sanitary pads for the women who are not able to afford it at this time. Since my father is not letting me out at the moment, I am helping people with some funds and daily essentials. Hope this time will pass soon and we will all return back to normal life.”

We thank Manisha Rawat for her tiny steps towards helping the unfortunate and hopefully her fans will follow her footsteps too.