Manmohan Tiwari’s new love interest in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai!

MUMBAI: Vijay Lakshmi Mallya, known for appearing in multiple television shows, will join &TV’s cult comedy, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai. Maryada’s character will cause massive turmoil in Manmohan Tiwari’s (Rohitashv Gour) and Angoori's (Shubhangi Atre) married life. Revealing details about her character in the show, Vijay Lakshmi Mallya comments, “Maryada is Vibhuti's (Aasif Sheikh's) cousin sister. She gets in touch with him and informs him about the terrible disease she is suffering from and that she only has three days left. She doesn't want to die without discovering true love and asks her brother Vibhuti to help her find one. On Vibhuti's request, Manmohan Tiwari (Rohitashv Gour) agrees to be her love interest. The twist occurs when Maryada falls in love with Tiwari Ji and proposes to him to marry her.” She adds, “Maryada is unlike any other character I have played onscreen. She is a lovely young lady with psychotic tendencies. As an actor, I enjoy playing challenging characters. However, I was a bit nervous initially as I was sharing the screen space with some of the most talented actors like Aasif Sheikh and Rohitashv Gour. I am grateful that they have been extremely supportive and assisted me in giving my best.”

Sharing her excitement about bagging a role in an immensely popular, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, the actress shares, "I am venturing into comedy for the first time, and there's no better opportunity than joining the cast of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai. I have always been an avid show fan, thoroughly enjoying every episode. So, getting the opportunity to be a part of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai is a dream come true for me. Angoori's character is my favourite, and I adore how she says 'Sahi Pakde Hain'. I often find myself using that phrase in real life. Meeting her and sharing this excitement was an incredible experience. I am incredibly excited about my character in the show. Moreover, working alongside such a talented and supportive cast has been an absolute blessing, making the entire experience even more enjoyable.”

