Manmohini: Amar's challenge to Ananya as she is set to get married to Shiv

MUMBAI: Zee TV's show Manmohini is set to witness lots of interesting twists and turns in the upcoming episode. There were will lot of dhamaka happening in the show with Shiv and Ananya's wedding celebrations being ick-started.

Some of the most popular shows of Zee TV like Tujhse Hai Raabta, Yeh Teri Galiyan, Dil Ye Ziddi Hai, Ishq Subhan Allah and Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega's star will be seen in one frame as they attend Shiv and Ananya's wedding festivities.

We will see how Kajal and Anshul will arrive for Shiv-Ananya's haldi ceremony Kajal being Ananya's best friend. Kajal will be applying mehendi to Ananya.

Meanwhile, Amar who is furious to see Shiv and Ananya all happy as they are set to get married has challenged that he will be the one who will marry Ananya and not Shiv.

It will be interesting to see what will happen at the time of Shiva and Ananya's wedding. Will Amar be successful in his plans? What do you think? Tell us in the comments.