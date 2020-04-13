Manmohini to get an extension?

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Manmohini has made a fan base for itself. The supernatural show is known for its intriguing narrative. According to the latest media reports, the soap is all set for an extension when the shooting lockdown will get lifted.

Earlier, reports stated that the show is all set to go off air from early April and it will be replaced by another show titled Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti. However, as per latest reports, the show will get extended by another 20 episodes whenever the shooting lockdown is lifted.