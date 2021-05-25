'Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2': Komal wants to marry Aadarsh

MUMBAI: Pooja Gor and Arhaan Behll's "Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2" saw a leap of one and a half years with Pratigya and Krishna separated from each other. They had met with an accident and while Pratigya was in a coma all this while, Krishna lost his memory and the only thing he remembers was marrying Meera.

Meanwhile, Aadarsh also comes out of the jail and finds Komal waiting for him. She makes everyone at home meet him and tells them that they both want to marry each other. The family opposes their marriage, but Krishna takes a stand for them and gives his final words in Komal's favour showing his power over the house.

Will Komal and Aadarsh get married? Will Krishna remember Pratigya? How will Pratigya make Krishna remember her again? To know what happens next keep watching "Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2".

Produced under Rajan Shahi's banner Director's Kut Productions, "Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2" is being led by Pearl Grey as the showrunner, creative producer and writer. It features Arhaan Behll, Pooja Gor, Anupam Shyam, Chetan Hansraj, Sachal Tyagi, Parvati Sehgal and Aalika Sheikh. The show airs on Star Bharat from Monday to Friday at 8:30 p.m.