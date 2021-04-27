'Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2': Krishna shouts at Meera, Pratigya asks him to apologise

MUMBAI: Pratigya's life in "Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2" took an unexpected turn when she was told that she is suspected of blood cancer. With just a few months to live, Pratigya wants Krishna and her kids to be looked after well once she is gone.

She has Meera on her mind and feels she will be the perfect match for Krishna and will take care of her kids too like she used to.

In the upcoming episode, we will see that Pratigya finds Meera talking to someone in her room, and she realises she was talking to a pic of Krishna. Meera calls Krishna a "devta" and tells Pratigya that she admires him a lot and that's why she has put his picture in the mandir. Later, during dinner Krishna snaps at Meera, and Pratigya asks him to apologise to her as she wants to bring them close.

The next day, when Pratigya was playing with her kids, Meera spots a beautiful saree in her room. Pratigya encourages her to try the saree. Meera happily wears it, but just then the lights goes off and Krishna enters the room. He hugs her thinking it's Pratigya, but once the lights are back on he is shocked to see that it's Meera. He shouts at her once again.

Will Pratigya be successful in bringing them closer? How will Krishna react to her plan? To know what happens next keep watching "Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2".

Produced under Rajan Shahi's banner Director's Kut Productions, "Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2" is being led by Pearl Grey as the showrunner, creative producer and writer. It features Arhaan Behll, Pooja Gor, Anupam Shyam, Chetan Hansraj, Sachal Tyagi, Parvati Sehgal and Aalika Sheikh. The show airs on Star Bharat from Monday to Friday at 8:30 p.m.