Mann Sundar actress Ekta Sharma: When you are a public figure people are curious to know and capture your special days.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 02/26/2023 - 09:15
MUMBAI: Having someone who loves and understands you makes your life a better experience. When it comes to choosing your life partner, one must follow the heart. The recent Kiara Advani-Siddharth Malhotra wedding, and even Hardik Pandya and Natasha Stankovic renewing vows, made headlines. Celebrity weddings always gain a lot of attention. Mann Sundar actor Ekta Sharma feels fans are obviously interested in the lives of their favourite star.

“If you are a celebrity obviously people will be excited and curious about your wedding. Especially, when Kiara and Siddharth have never spoken about their relationship or wedding, there was much speculation around the couple. So the interest around their marriage was also quite much. When you are a public figure people are curious to know and capture your special days. So, it becomes difficult to not allow or let people invade your privacy unless you keep it low-key,” she says.

A huge amount of money is spent on these lavish weddings. Any regular person enjoys it to the core and dreams of going through a similar ceremony in their lives. “It all depends on person to person. There are many who prefer simple weddings too,” she adds.

In the age of social media, privacy has become a thing of the past. “As I just mentioned, when you are such a big star it's difficult to stop everyone unless you don't inform anyone and just organise your wedding privately. In today’s internet age, we need to be a step ahead in keeping things away from the public glare,” she says.

On whether people should spend so much on weddings on the pretext of ‘Shaadi toh ek hi baar hoti hai’, Ekta feels that is someone’s personal choice.

Few films also glorify weddings and festivities. “I feel it's ok to glorify the festivities and weddings as it's our culture. And, the fun of it is to follow all the traditions and celebrate all the festivals and enjoy to our heart’s content,” she adds.

