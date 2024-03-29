Mannara Chopra’s MOST GOOGLED questions; here are the answers to all about the Birthday Girl!

MUMBAI: Mannara Chopra emerged as the second runner up of Bigg Boss Season 17 and this because her game was loved by the audience and fans. She celebrates her birthday today on March 29 and on this special day, we take you through the most Googled questions about the actress.

What is Mannara Chopra’s real name?

One of Mannara’s male cousins advised that Mannara Chopra go by Barbie after her well-known pink Barbie doll. Barbie Handa is her true name; but, on the recommendation of her cousin Priyanka, she later altered it.

Why is Mannara Chopra famous?

Mannara is a well-known hip-hop dancer, belly dancer, Odissi trained dancer, and celebrated stage performer.

When did Mannara Chopra make her acting debut in Bollywood?

In 2014, Mannara Chopra marked her entry into Bollywood with the film Zid, where she showcased her acting prowess and garnered attention for her performance.

Where does Mannara Chopra live?

After completing her education in Delhi, Mannara moved to Mumbai, where she started her career in Modelling and moved into Advertising.

How is Mannara Chopra related to Priyanka Chopra?

Mannara Chopra, an Ambala native, is the cousin of Bollywood stars Priyanka and Parineeti. Parineeti and Priyanka's fathers are the sisters of Mannara's mother, a professional jewelry designer. In addition to her younger sister Mitali, Mannara has a lawyer for a father.

Who is Mannara Chopra’s sister?

Mannara has a younger sister Mitali Handa, who is a fashion stylist and a graduate of commerce. Fashion designer Chopra obtained her education from Summer Fields School in New Delhi, where she also earned a BBA degree.

