Mannara Chopra still has scars from the "Mirchi" task during her stay in the Bigg Boss Season 17; check out her post

MUMBAI : Mannara Chopra emerged as the second runner up of Bigg Boss Season 17 and this because her game was loved by the audience and fans.

Since day one her game was really strong and she had made a place in the audience's hearts.

Her friendship with Munawar had made headlines inside and outside of the house and they used to have ups and downs in their friendship but they had each other’s back also in the game.

The one person she didn’t get along with in the show was Ankita Lokhande as the two kept having fights and there were really bad talks inside and outside of the show.

During the “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode Salman Khan did praise her most of the time but then when she went wrong he also took her case and guided her on the right path.

She has won the hearts of the audience and has become a household name and has built a strong fan base for her.

The actress is quite active on social media and she keeps updating her fans and well – wishers about it.

The actress took on to social media and revealed about her injuries that she had during a task in Bigg Boss.

The actress shared the photo of her marks on her body caused by the chilli task and captioned it saying " Mirchi task marks are slowly fading. Lot of peopel were asking about the marks caused by the mirchi task after the temple viral video. So just for you'll I am sharing the photos. Everything is fine, make will go with time. Just keep me in your prayers always"

Well, there is no doubt that Mannara Chopra has given her best in the reality show and she aced all the stunts in the show and today she is the second runner up of the show.

Post the show the actress has quite a few projects in her kitty and she is taking her own sweet time to decide on what she needs to sign on for.

