Mansi Srivastava learnt THIS while watching Ramayan; check out video

MUMBAI: Mansi Srivastava is one of the most popular faces of the small screen. The beauty has a number of hit shows to her credit. Mansi is one talented diva and has delivered some stellar performances in her shows.

Mansi is quite popular among the fans, especially for her role in Ishqbaaaz. The actress played Bhavya Pratap Rathore and was paired opposite Leenesh Mattoo in the show. Fans loved Mansi and Leenesh's on-screen pair.

The actress is spending her quarantine by doing lots of amazing stuff. Mansi has been constantly keeping her Instagram account updated by posting interesting stuff.

And now, we all know how everyone is enjoying to watch Ramayan and Mahabharat these days. Mansi too seems to be doing the same and enjoying some family time.

Interestingly, Mansi has learnt something from Ramayan and its really funny. The actress shared a video where she is seen asking her dad about the meaning of one particular word 'Murchit'.

The actress' dad sweetly replies to her question and then Mansi had an interesting take on this.

Take a look at the video:

Mansi seems to be very attracted to this word and actually went on to make another post on the same by using 'Murchit' in various sentences. Originally, Murchit means 'Gayab'.

Take a look at the post:

Well, Mansi seemed to have a very productive day by learning something from Ramayan.

