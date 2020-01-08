Mansi Srivastava's heart-melting moment with her grandma is a treat to our eyes

MUMBAI: We all have fond memories with our grandparents. The childhood memories with our grandmothers are the most special ones. Well, the same goes for our celebrities, too, who often share beautiful memories with their grandparents.

The latest one to share the same is Ishqbaaaz actress Mansi Srivastava.

The actress shared the cutest picture with her grandmother and what's more delightful thing about the picture is that she and her granny stylishly pouted for a click. We are all hearts for this wonderful click.

Take a look at Mansi's post:

Well, it's not just us but also Mansi's friends and co-stars Aneri Vajani, Mreenal Deshraj, Nehalaxmi Iyer, among others who couldn't stop adoring the picture and dropped beautiful comments on it.

It seems Mansi shares a great bond with her grandmother and this picture says it all.

Take a look at it:

On the work front, Mansi is currently seen in Zee TV's show, Divya Drishti, where she plays the role of Lavanya. She has done many other shows like Suvreen Guggal – Topper of The Year, Rab Se Sohna Isshq, Do Dil Bandhe Ek Dori Se, Neeli Chatri Waale, Darr Sabko Lagta Hai, among others.