Manveer Gurjar DISAPPOINTED with Mujhse Shaadi Karoge; SLAMS the makers; find out why

MUMBAI: Colors’ Mujhse Shaadi Karoge witnesses Bigg Boss 13 contestants Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra looking for their suitable life partners among several options.

However, it seems former Bigg Boss contestant and winner Manveer Gurjar is disappointed with the show.

Well, Bigg Boss 13 was quite successful and when it ended viewers missed the madness. The makers tried to fill the void by immediately introducing Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. However, it has only failed to garner as crazy TRPs as that of Bigg Boss, but also isn’t living up to fans’ expectations. The list also includes Manveer Gurjar.

A disappointed Manveer recently took to his social media page and slammed the makers of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. Manveer shared a promo of Paras and Shehnaaz’s brother Shehbaaz getting into a crazy fight and wrote how the makers are playing with emotions of all the fans connected to the Bigg Boss house, as that’s where Mujhse Shaadi Karoge is also being shot. He also called the show a joke in the name of marriage and added how it would have been better if the makers had extended Bigg Boss 13 by 300 more days. His caption read, “क्या दिन आ गये @ColorsTV apni nahi to #BBHouse se connected fans k emotions ki to respect karo!! शादी जैसे पवित्र नाम का मज़ाक़ बना कर रख दिया! इसे अच्छा #biggboss13 को 300 दिन कर लेते!! Totally Disappointed. बताओ जो काम घर के बड़े कराते है वो अब 10:30 tv पर हो रहा है शादी .”

