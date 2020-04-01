Mary Kom is a CHAMPION even at household work; fans praise her and call her INCREDIBLE

MUMBAI: Mary Kom is a legend in her profession and inspires millions of dreamers who want to shine in sports.

With her journey, the Olympic boxer has time and again proved that there is no substitute for hard work.

The diva, who is the only woman to become World Amateur Boxing champion for a record six times, is now giving us major household work goals. And those, who are missing their domestic help, this video is certainly a motivation.

Well, Mary Kom has shared a video wherein she can be seen sweeping with a broom. Going by the video, it seems she was enjoying the activity while listening to music.

She wrote in her caption, “Enjoying every bit of time for different activities and listening to music before workout. #stayhome #stayhomestaysafe #indiafightscorona #stayhomesavelives #coronaupdate”

Fans loved Mary Kom’s post and they showered her with praises. We came across comments like ‘I love everything about you’, ‘U r incredible..always respect u’, U r my idol mam... Luv u very much... Bless me nd my family mam’.

Calling Mary Kom a champion, one social media user even joked how women are crying as their maids are not helping them. ‘like a champion all inspiring when everyone is crying about maids not helping thwn,’ read the comment.

Check out the post here:

In other news, the sports star has come out to support the government to deal with the ongoing crisis. According to PTI, Mary Kom on Monday said she will donate her one month's salary as Rajya Sabha MP, amounting to Rs 1 lakh, to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

What do you think about her latest post? Hit the comment section.