Masaba Gupta wishes Leander Paes as he gears up for #OneLastRoar

MUMBAI: Masaba Gupta, who is seen as a judge on MTV India’s MTV Supermodel of the Year, has wished Leander Paes as he gears up for his tournament.

The Indian tennis icon is currently occupied with the ongoing Australia Open. Earlier, he had announced that 2020 would be his last season on the circuit.

Today, he took to his Instagram handle and shared a photo of himself wherein the veteran tennis player can be seen in action mode. Beside the picture, he wrote, “We here @australianopen

#OneLastRoar #AO2020 #AusOpen.”

As soon as he posted the picture, fans and followers started wishing him. Masaba too wished him by writing, “All the best LP.”

On the work front, Masaba Gupta is a well-known fashion designer. She also wore the hat of judge for MTV India’s MTV Supermodel of the Year. She shares the panel with Malaika Arora and Milind Soman.