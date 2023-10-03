MasterChef India Season 7 : OH NO! Survana, Sachin, Priyanka, and Gurkirat find the black apron challenge tough as it’s all about grilling one of them to say goodbye to the show today

In the upcoming episode of MasterChef Season 7 the contestants would be competing in the black apron round where they would have to face a lot of challenges.
MUMBAI: MasterChef India is the number one cooking reality show in India, and the audience loves watching the show as various people from around the country participate in the show and showcase their cooking talent.

 
This time, the show has been airing on a new channel - Sony Television.  The show commenced this year and is doing well.


The show is being judged by Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, and Garima Arora.

The show finally got its top 10 contestants who compete with each other and cook tasty dishes in the tough challenges presented to them. The judges will taste their food, and whoever cooks the best will remain in the show, while the rest will get eliminated.

We have seen how the contestants are facing various challenges in each round and impress the judges with their cooking skills; while some are saved, some of the contestants are in the danger zone.


ALSO READ : 'MasterChef India': Contestant lays out South Indian cuisine beyond idli, dosa

In the previous episode, we have seen how the contestants were under pressure in the black apron challenge and we saw how they gave their best.

On the other hand today, the contestants will have to go for the second round of the black apron round from where they would have to cook a dish through the griller and face a lot of obstacles.


Well, at the end one of the contestants would say goodbye to the show and this would be the end of their journey.


Who do you think would get eliminated from the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.


ALSO READ :Exclusive! New season of Master Chef India to be launched THIS month?

