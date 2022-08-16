Exclusive! New season of Master Chef India to be launched THIS month?

MUMBAI : MasterChef India is the most popular cooking reality show on Indian Television. And the show has been airing on StarPlus ever since the show was adapted from the original International version, produced by EndemolShine India.

The Indian version of MasterChef is based on the Australian show, MasterChef Australia, which itself is based on the original British MasterChef.

Akshay Kumar, Kunal Kapur, and Ajay Chopra were the judges for the first season of MasterChef India on StarPlus. In addition to them, Vikas Khanna, Sanjeev Kapoor, Ranveer Brar, Zorawar Kalra, and Vineet Bhatia, others have served as judges in MasterChef India - Hindi over the years.

We had reported earlier that the show that was telecasted on Star Plus and streamed on Hotstar will now be telecasted on Sony Tv.

As per sources, the reality show is all set to launch in the month of January, the date will be announced soon and the fans are excited to watch the new season.

Abinas Nayak emerged as the winner of MasterChef India season six, India's popular cooking reality show has been giving a platform to food enthusiasts, chefs, and homemakers to shine in their skills. Apart from the winner’s trophy, Nayak has also won a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh.

MasterChef India 6 was launched on 7th December after a gap of three years. While celebrated chef Vikas Khanna made a re-entry, internationally acclaimed chef Vineet Bhatia and popular chef Ranveer Brar were enlisted as Khanna's co-judges for season 6.

