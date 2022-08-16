Exclusive! New season of Master Chef India to be launched THIS month?

Master Chef has been launched in India and soon the show will be airing on Sony Tv. It will be launched in a couple of months.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 08/16/2022 - 15:00
Exclusive! New season of Master Chef India to be launched THIS month?

MUMBAI : MasterChef India is the most popular cooking reality show on Indian Television. And the show has been airing on StarPlus ever since the show was adapted from the original International version, produced by EndemolShine India.

The Indian version of MasterChef is based on the Australian show, MasterChef Australia, which itself is based on the original British MasterChef.

Akshay Kumar, Kunal Kapur, and Ajay Chopra were the judges for the first season of MasterChef India on StarPlus. In addition to them, Vikas Khanna, Sanjeev Kapoor, Ranveer Brar, Zorawar Kalra, and Vineet Bhatia, others have served as judges in MasterChef India - Hindi over the years.

We had reported earlier that the show that was telecasted on Star Plus and streamed on Hotstar will now be telecasted on Sony Tv.

Also Read - EXCLUSIVE! SONY TV to broadcast MasterChef India instead of Star Plus?

Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

As per sources, the reality show is all set to launch in the month of January, the date will be announced soon and the fans are excited to watch the new season.

Abinas Nayak emerged as the winner of MasterChef India season six,  India's popular cooking reality show has been giving a platform to food enthusiasts, chefs, and homemakers to shine in their skills. Apart from the winner’s trophy, Nayak has also won a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh.

MasterChef India 6 was launched on 7th December after a gap of three years. While celebrated chef Vikas Khanna made a re-entry, internationally acclaimed chef Vineet Bhatia and popular chef Ranveer Brar were enlisted as Khanna's co-judges for season 6.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ - Exclusive! "I thought second Kahaani could have been on the basis of makeup room chat", says Shweta Kawatra aka Pallavi of Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii

MasterChef India StarPlus SonyTV MasterChef Akshay Kumar Vikas Khanna Kunal Kapur Ranveer Brar Vineet Bhatia
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 08/16/2022 - 15:00

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Na Umra Ki Seema Ho- Heartwarming! Hariprasad's misunderstanding hurts Vidhi, Dev comes to comfort
MUMBAI: Star Bharat has launched a new show, ‘Na Umra Ki Seema Ho’. The story is very promising as its poles apart from...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: What! Rudraksh meets with an accident!
MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Chahatein, a popular hit programme on Star Plus, is ready to keep viewers glued to their screens with...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin- Sad News! Usha Maushi’s frantic call to the Chavans; informs them about Sai’s accident
MUMBAI:The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai- Major Tiff! Its Goenkas vs Birlas as Kairav accused over Anisha’s death
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
Channa Mereya: Plot Twist! Goldie attempts suicide, Ginni to change Aditya's life
MUMBAI: Star Bharat has always been eager to offer its viewers something new, whether it's fiction or non-fiction shows...
Exclusive! "Getting an invitation from President and Prime Minister for lunch or dinner was a privilege to me", recalls Apara Mehta in an exclusive interaction
MUMBAI: The show 'Anandi Baa Aur Emily' explores the dynamics of relationships between each family member and Emily,...
Recent Stories
Explosive! This is how makers react to producers demanding monetary compensation against loss incurred from Laal Singh Chaddha
Explosive! This is how makers react to producers demanding monetary compensation against loss incurred from Laal Singh Chaddha
Latest Video