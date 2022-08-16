Exclusive! "I thought second Kahaani could have been on the basis of makeup room chat", says Shweta Kawatra aka Pallavi of Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Tue, 08/16/2022 - 18:26
MUMBAI : Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii was a serial that changed the face of Indian television. It began in the year 2000 and became a cult show. People still remember the series and the characters.

Parvati and Om had become an integral part of the viewers’ families. The two had become household names. This was the first serial in the era of 'saas-bahu' serials. It gave rise to many more such shows, thus changing the game.

The actors, including Anup Soni, Ali Asgar, Shweta Basu Prasad, Tina Parekh, Mita Vashisht, Manish Goel, Shabbir Ahluwalia, Chetan Hansraj, etc., also became well known.

There is good news for all the fans as the show will have a re-run on television the way Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is having currently. The show went on air on the 3rd of August. It airs from Monday – Sunday at 3: 30 pm.

What is your take on social media at that time?

Social media and BTS work hand-in-hand. But at that, if social media was great that I am sure the audience would have got the visuals of our tiny makeup room wherein Ali would have been spotted lying down in the makeup room.

So, were the stories made up in the makeup room?

Well, I remember that there would be so many stories made in the makeup for a while I thought second Kahaani could have been on the basis of makeup room chat.

What would like to tell us fans who are excited?

 I am set and will and I am sure you too would be excited to see with Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii one more time.

Good luck, Shweta!

About Author

