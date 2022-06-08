Exclusive! “TRP ratings in between 15 to 17 was considered fair enough” - Shweta Kawatra aka Pallavi of Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii

MUMBAI: Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii was a serial that changed the face of Indian television. It began in the year 2000 and became a cult show. People still remember the series and the characters.

Parvati and Om had become a part of viewers’ families. The two had become a household name.

This was the first serial in the era of 'saas-bahu' serials. It gave rise to many more such shows, thus changing the game.

The actors, including Anup Soni, Ali Asgar, Shweta Basu Prasad, Tina Parekh, Mita Vashisht, Manish Goel, Shabbir Ahluwalia, Chetan Hansraj, etc., also became household names.

Also read: Exclusive! “At one point, I thought I should change my name as they remembered me as Pallavi", says Shweta Kawatra aka Pallavi of Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii

There is good news for all the fans as the show will have a re-run on television the way Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is having currently. The show went on air from the 3rd of August. It airs from Monday – Sunday at 3: 30 pm.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Shweta Kawatra aka Pallavi who spoke about TRP’s role in the earlier days, her comeback, and more.

Did TRP play a major during those days?

I was discussing the same sometime before, that to be the TRP ratings in between 15 to 17 was considered to be fair enough, but sometimes it used to reach around 18 too but one fine day I came to know about that show is bigger hit, and it was wow situation for us.

What is your reaction to doing a comeback in the new avatar?

I do not know, but I would like to say that it is a worry for people who do it today. But I am happy to be back again and the connection with the audience is also too important.

Also read: Exclusive! Ali Asgar reveals if there are any similarities between him and his character Kamal in Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii; also shares his memories from the show

How is meeting with the cast and crew yet again?

I have been meeting off and on, but whenever we meet we talk about the onset and I think that’s what memories are made up of.

Good luck, Shweta!

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and Bollywood, stay tuned TellyChakkar