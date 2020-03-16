Exclusive! “At one point, I thought I should change my name as they remembered me as Pallavi", says Shweta Kawatra aka Pallavi of Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii

MUMBAI: Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii was a serial that changed the face of Indian television. It began in the year 2000 and became a cult show. People still remember the series and the characters.

Parvati and Om had become a part of viewers’ families. The two had become a household name.

This was the first serial in the era of 'saas-bahu' serials. It gave rise to many more such shows, thus changing the game.

The actors, including Anup Soni, Ali Asgar, Shweta Basu Prasad, Tina Parekh, Mita Vashisht, Manish Goel, Shabbir Ahluwalia, Chetan Hansraj, etc., also became household names.

There is good news for all the fans as the show will have a re-run on television the way Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is having currently. The show is all set to go on air from the 3rd of August and will air from Monday – Sunday at 3: 30 pm.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Shweta Kawatra aka Pallavi, who spoke about the show’s comeback.

What was your reaction when you came to know that Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii is returning?

Initially, I thought that the new Kahaani is coming back but then later I asked some of the girls with Star and they told me that yes it is your Kahaani coming back. The only thing we missed was that we were not digital, but now things have changed because of the new zamana.

How was your first day of shooting on the sets of Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii?

It was fabulous. I still remember that one day before the shoot, I got a call from Ekta at 1 am, and she briefed me about the role of a Marwadi setup and the look. But prior to this, I had never worn a cotton saree. I thought about where I have landed. So, after the shoot, I straightaway went to Ekta’s office and asked her to do changes like wearing Chiffon sarees, and less jewellery, makeup and that’s how Pallavi recreated looks. But in the re-run, the audience would see the actual look of Pallavi.

What was the fans’ reaction to Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii's comeback?

The fans flooded me with messages, they demanded the unedited version of the show, and thus I was surprised and amazed to see how come the young generation still remembers the show.

Was there any incident in the past when people recognized you as Pallavi?

Right now all thanks to social media people know the real name, but during that period I remember that people used to remember actors with their characters’ names. At one point, I thought I should change my name as they remembered me as Pallavi. But when I used to go to cities I used to give autographs with my full name.

Good luck, Shweta!

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and Bollywood, stay tuned TellyChakkar