Exclusive! Rinku Dhawan aka Chhaya of Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii speaks about her feelings about the show having a re-run and shares her experience working with Balaji Telefilms

MUMBAI : Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii was a serial that changed the face of Indian television. It began in the year 2000 and became a cult show. People still remember the series and the characters.

Parvati and Om had become a part of viewers’ families. The two had become a household name.

This was the first serial in the era of 'saas-bahu' serials. It gave rise to many more such shows, thus changing the game.

The actors, including Anup Soni, Ali Asgar, Shweta Basu Prasad, Tina Parekh, Mita Vashisht, Manish Goel, Shabbir Ahluwalia, Chetan Hansraj, etc also became household names.

There is good news for all the fans as the show will have a re-run on television the way Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is having currently.

The show is all set to go on air from the 3rd of August and air from Monday – Sunday at 3: 30 pm.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Rinku Dhawan who essays the role of Chhaya in the serial and asked her how she feels about the show having a re-run and how her experience working with Balaji Telefilms was and more.

Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii is returning to television after about 14 years. How are you feeling?

It's a wonderful feeling what we did 14 years back is going to have a re-run soon. The talent will be seen by today’s generation and everyone who saw the show back then is excited about its re-run. It’s an overwhelming feeling that the show is coming back and the audience will get to watch it again.

How did you bag the show?

I didn’t do any audition for the role, I had worked with Balaji earlier and I had auditioned for the role of Shilpa but later on, they offered me the role of Chaaya and I was upset that they changed the role at the last moment. But then I met Ekta Kapoor and she convinced me that the role of Chaaya was better and I fitted in that role and hence I was signed for it.

How has the experience been working with Balaji Telefilms?

The experience has been fantastic and after 14 years I am working again with Ekta on the show Appnapan Badalate Rishton Ka Bandhan. When I met Ekta after 14 years for this show she told a long time and I was like Yes after 14 years the call happened and we are working together.

