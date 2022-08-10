MasterChef India Season 7: OMG! Aruna Vijay gets eliminated; check out the top three finalists of the show

MUMBAI :MasterChef India is the number one cooking reality show in India, and the audience loves watching the show as various people from around the country participate and showcase their cooking talent.

This time, the show has been airing on a new channel - Sony Television. It commenced this year and is doing well.

The show is being judged by Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, and Garima Arora.

The show finally got its top contestants who compete with each other and cook tasty dishes in the tough challenges presented to them. The judges will taste their food, and whoever cooks the best will remain in the show, while the rest will get eliminated.

We have seen how the contestants are facing various challenges in each round and impress the judges with their cooking skills; while some are saved, some of the contestants are in the danger zone.

The show has finally entered the finale week and soon, the winner of the show will be announced.

In the upcoming episode, Aruna Vijay will get eliminated from the show and would be out of the final race.

Nayanjyoti Saikia, Santa Pawan Sharma, and Santa Pawan Sharma are the top three finalists of the show

They have reached the final round and Sajeev Kapoor will be judging them and would announce the winner

A three-course meal would have to be prepared by the contestants and whoever would be able to impress the judges, would be declared the winner of the show.

Well, all three contestants are very strong and it would be difficult to judge who would be the winner.

Who according to you would be the winner of the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

