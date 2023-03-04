MasterChef India Season 7: Wow! The show isn’t over; judges cook for the contestants to judge

MasterChef India Season 7 is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television. Seems like the show isn’t over, as the judges become the contestants of the show now.
MASTERCHEF SEASON 7

MUMBAI :MasterChef India is the number one cooking reality show in India, and audience loves watching it as various people from around the country participate and showcase their cooking talent.

This time, the show has been airing on a new channel - Sony Television. It commenced this year and is doing well.

The show is being judged by Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar and Garima Arora.

The final top three contestants of the show were Nayanjyoti Saikia, Santa Pawan Sharma and Suvarna Bagul.

(Also Read :MasterChef Season 7: Priyanka gets eliminated; top chefs to guide contestants during the semi - finale week

The battle for the race was between them and the final food judging was done by Sanjeev Kapoor, where the contestants had to cook three meal dishes and whoever would impress the judges on taste, presentation and innovation would emerge as the winner of the show.

Finally, Nayanjyoti Saikia was announced as the winner and he won the chef coat with his name written on it. He also won Rupees 25 lakhs and took the trophy home.

Today, we have good news for the fans of the show. Actually, show hasn’t yet gone off – air yet, and it will be telecasted for one more week. 

This time, the judges of the show will cook for the contestants. They would have to taste the dishes and give the judges a feedback. 

They will also teach them new ways of cooking and train them on how to do certain things.

Well, it will be interesting to watch how the judges would train the contestants.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

