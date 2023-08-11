MasterChef India Season 8 : Wow! The first service challenge to take place; contestants divided into two teams

MasterChef India is one of the most successful cooking reality shows on television. In the upcoming episode of the show the contestants would be divided into teams and one of them would be safe from elimination whoever would win the task.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 11/08/2023 - 19:14
MasterChef

MUMBAI: MasterChef India is the number one cooking reality show in India, and the audience loves watching it as various people from around the country participate and showcase their cooking talent.

Last time, the show aired on a new channel - Sony Television and the last season was very successful.

The show was judged by Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar and Garima Arora and Nayanjyoti emerged as the winner of the show.

The new season has begun on Sonyliv and the audience has given it thumbs up and the contestants are quite talented.

ALSO READ :Exciting! MasterChef India 7 finale: All you need to know about the contestants and prize money

This season is being judged by Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar and Pooja Dhingra as we all know that Chef Vikas and Ranveer are best of friends and they get along like a house on fire and now Pooja is also getting along with them well.

In the upcoming episode the first team service challenge would take place where the contestants would be divided into two teams Red and Blue.

Rukhsar and Nidhi become the captains of the team and they choose their team members.

Now they have to complete the task under the guidance of Chef Ishiyot Surri and he would be judging them and guiding them in the task.

The task where they would have to cook a three course meal and they will get 2 hours to prepare the food and it will be tasted by actual guests and whichever team would have more orders they would get five points and they have to serve at least thirty people.

Well, the contestants seem to be a bit tense  as they would find the task challenging.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

ALSO READ : Exciting! MasterChef India 7 finale: All you need to know about the contestants and prize money

Master Chef India Sony Television Sony LIV Reality show Vikas Khanna Ranveer Brar Garima Arora cooking show tasty food TellyChakkar Akshay Kumar Sanjeev Kappor Ajay Chopra Kunal Kapur Pooja Dhingra
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 11/08/2023 - 19:14

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
What! "Jaldi bol kal Subah Panvel jana hai was not on the script it was improvised" Mukesh Tiwari
MUMBAI : Actor Mukesh Tiwari is no doubt one of the most loved actors, over the time with his intense and comedic...
Exclusive! "No advices as such, just was told to make my own mistake and learn from them" Alizeh Agnihotri on the advice given by her uncle Salman Khan
MUMBAI : Daughter of Atul Agnihotri, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Alizeh Agnihotri is all set to make her acting debut with...
Wow! Here’s what Charu Asopa's daughter Ziana received from 'Bua' Sushmita Sen on her birthday
MUMBAI: On November 1, 2023, Ziana Sen, the daughter of Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen, had her second birthday. Ziana's...
Kaun Banega Crorepati SEASON 15: OMG! Mega superstar Amitabh Bachchan reveals this shocking thing he used to do when he used to bunk college
MUMBAI : Kaun Banega Crorepati is a well-known and loved show. From youngsters to senior citizens, everyone enjoys this...
Kya Baat Hai ! This is how Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya surprised her husband Vivek Dahiya on his birthday; have a look
MUMBAI : Divyanka and Vivek are one of the most celebrated television couples. It is because of the fans that they are...
Pandya Store: What! Cheeku brings Isha to Pandya house, Suman shocked
MUMBAI : The Star Plus show Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and...
Recent Stories
Mukesh Tiwari
What! "Jaldi bol kal Subah Panvel jana hai was not on the script it was improvised" Mukesh Tiwari
Latest Video
Related Stories
Charu
Wow! Here’s what Charu Asopa's daughter Ziana received from 'Bua' Sushmita Sen on her birthday
KAUN BANEGA CROREPATI
Kaun Banega Crorepati SEASON 15: OMG! Mega superstar Amitabh Bachchan reveals this shocking thing he used to do when he used to bunk college
VIVEK DAHIYA
Kya Baat Hai ! This is how Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya surprised her husband Vivek Dahiya on his birthday; have a look
Titli
Must-Read! From Titli to Keh Doon Tumhein, shows with dark subjects that failed to connect with the audience and wrapped up!
Mohit Malik
Exclusive! I fell in love with Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si right from the time I heard the script: Mohit Malik
BIGG BOSS SEAOSN 17
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Shocking! Massive fight breaks between Ankita Lokhande and Aishwarya Sharma