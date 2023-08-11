MasterChef India Season 8 : Wow! The first service challenge to take place; contestants divided into two teams

MUMBAI: MasterChef India is the number one cooking reality show in India, and the audience loves watching it as various people from around the country participate and showcase their cooking talent.

Last time, the show aired on a new channel - Sony Television and the last season was very successful.

The show was judged by Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar and Garima Arora and Nayanjyoti emerged as the winner of the show.

The new season has begun on Sonyliv and the audience has given it thumbs up and the contestants are quite talented.

This season is being judged by Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar and Pooja Dhingra as we all know that Chef Vikas and Ranveer are best of friends and they get along like a house on fire and now Pooja is also getting along with them well.

In the upcoming episode the first team service challenge would take place where the contestants would be divided into two teams Red and Blue.

Rukhsar and Nidhi become the captains of the team and they choose their team members.

Now they have to complete the task under the guidance of Chef Ishiyot Surri and he would be judging them and guiding them in the task.

The task where they would have to cook a three course meal and they will get 2 hours to prepare the food and it will be tasted by actual guests and whichever team would have more orders they would get five points and they have to serve at least thirty people.

Well, the contestants seem to be a bit tense as they would find the task challenging.

