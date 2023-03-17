MasterChef Season 7 : OMG! Netizens lash out at judges for being biased towards Gurkirat and Aruna, say, "Why to save Gurkirtat and Aruna all the time; better contestants deserve to go to the finale"

MasterChef is nearing to the finale episode and netizens have come out to express their disappointment, as they felt that the judges weren’t equal, but biased.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 03/17/2023 - 13:37
MasterChef Season 7

MUMBAI :MasterChef India is the number one cooking reality show in India. Audience loves watching the show as various people from around the country participate and showcase their cooking talent.

This time, the show has been airing on a new channel - Sony Television. The show commenced this year and is doing well.

The show is being judged by Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar and Garima Arora.

The show finally got its top contestants, who compete with each other and cook tasty dishes in the tough challenges presented to them. The judges will taste their food, and whoever cooks the best will remain in the show, while the rest will get eliminated.

We have seen how the contestants are facing various challenges in each round and impressing the judges with their cooking skills; while some are saved, some of the contestants are in the danger zone.

This season, of the show has got a mixed response from the audience, as they feel that judges are biased toward certain contestants and the game isn’t balanced this time. 

The audience feel that Gurkirat Singh Grover and Aruna Vijay are always favored and they are never told anything negative.

Netizens feel that during the semi–finals of the show, judges have been very partial to Gurkirat Singh Grover and Aruna Vijay.

Also Read :  MasterChef Season 7: Priyanka gets eliminated; top chefs to guide contestants during the semi - finale week

They say that Gurkirat's dish wasn’t that good in presentation or innovation, but in spite of that, he was given good comments. Sachin, whose dish was really good, didn't receive positive feedback and they fear that he would be eliminated.

The audience has called this season one of the most biased seasons and are disappointed with the way the judges have judged the show.

One of them also pointed out how Aruna already knew what the next task was and were surprised to see this.

Also, some feel that the show is perfect, this season has been really good and the contestants are very strong.

Well, to be honest, the show is been loved by the audience and is doing well.  

Just like any reality show, there would be positive and negative opinions, as everyone has their favorite.

The show is almost going to near the finale episode and fans are excited to find who would be the winner. 

Who do you think would be the winner of the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also Read :MasterChef Season 7: Priyanka gets eliminated; top chefs to guide contestants during the semi - finale week

Master Chef India Sony Television Sony LIV Reality show Vikas Khanna Ranveer Brar Garima Arora cooking show tasty food TellyChakkar Aruna Vijay Kamaldeep Kaur Gurkirat Priyanka Biswas
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 03/17/2023 - 13:37

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Oh No! Anupamaa: Anuj shattered on Choti Anu’s departure; leaves Kapadia Mansion
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Shocking! Ananya Panday gets trolled after a picture of her smoking goes viral
MUMBAI: Ananya Panday’s cousin Alanna Panday got married yesterday. From the past few days, her pre-wedding festivities...
MasterChef Season 7 : OMG! Netizens lash out at judges for being biased towards Gurkirat and Aruna, say, "Why to save Gurkirtat and Aruna all the time; better contestants deserve to go to the finale"
MUMBAI :MasterChef India is the number one cooking reality show in India. Audience loves watching the show as various...
Exclusive! Amar Upadhyay exits Shemaroo Umang’s Kyunki Tum Hi Ho!
MUMBAI : Amar Upadhyay is a popular TV actor, whose career spans over a decade.He has been a part of shows like 'Kyunki...
Hot! Possessed love actress Unika Ray is too hot to handle in these pictures
MUMBAI: Actress Unika Ray has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing contribution, she is...
Recent Stories
Ananya Panday
Shocking! Ananya Panday gets trolled after a picture of her smoking goes viral

Latest Video

Related Stories
Fahmaan Khan and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia
Kya Baat Hai! Fahmaan Khan and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia collaborate for THIS upcoming project, check out the deets inside
Wow! Rani Mukerji reveals a secret about Chirag's love life
Indian Idol Season 13: Wow! Rani Mukerji reveals a secret about Chirag's love life
The Kapil Sharma Show
The Kapil Sharma Show: Shocking! Bhuvan Bam reveals the shocking details of how he was bullied in school due to this reason
Dalljiet Kaur
Dalljiet Kaur kicks off her pre-wedding festivities with a close-knit Mehendi function with these special guests! Find out who!
Sumbul Touqeer Khan
Wow! From Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s new house to Shiv Thakare’s swanky new car, here are the luxury purchases of Bigg Boss 16 contestants
Bhagya Lakshmi
Whoa! Bhagya Lakshmi’s Devika aka Bebika Dhurve jets off to Dubai for shoot as she bags an internation project