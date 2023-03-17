MasterChef Season 7 : OMG! Netizens lash out at judges for being biased towards Gurkirat and Aruna, say, "Why to save Gurkirtat and Aruna all the time; better contestants deserve to go to the finale"

MUMBAI :MasterChef India is the number one cooking reality show in India. Audience loves watching the show as various people from around the country participate and showcase their cooking talent.

This time, the show has been airing on a new channel - Sony Television. The show commenced this year and is doing well.

The show is being judged by Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar and Garima Arora.

The show finally got its top contestants, who compete with each other and cook tasty dishes in the tough challenges presented to them. The judges will taste their food, and whoever cooks the best will remain in the show, while the rest will get eliminated.

We have seen how the contestants are facing various challenges in each round and impressing the judges with their cooking skills; while some are saved, some of the contestants are in the danger zone.

This season, of the show has got a mixed response from the audience, as they feel that judges are biased toward certain contestants and the game isn’t balanced this time.

The audience feel that Gurkirat Singh Grover and Aruna Vijay are always favored and they are never told anything negative.

Netizens feel that during the semi–finals of the show, judges have been very partial to Gurkirat Singh Grover and Aruna Vijay.

They say that Gurkirat's dish wasn’t that good in presentation or innovation, but in spite of that, he was given good comments. Sachin, whose dish was really good, didn't receive positive feedback and they fear that he would be eliminated.

The audience has called this season one of the most biased seasons and are disappointed with the way the judges have judged the show.

One of them also pointed out how Aruna already knew what the next task was and were surprised to see this.

Also, some feel that the show is perfect, this season has been really good and the contestants are very strong.

Well, to be honest, the show is been loved by the audience and is doing well.

Just like any reality show, there would be positive and negative opinions, as everyone has their favorite.

The show is almost going to near the finale episode and fans are excited to find who would be the winner.

Who do you think would be the winner of the show?

