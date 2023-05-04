MasterChef Season India Season 7: Kya Baat Hai! Aruna Vijay shared a video of stardom post her stint on the show

Aruna Vijay today has made her name through the reality show MasterChef Season 7 and she has come a long way. Today, she shared a video where one can see the recognition and name she has got post the show.
MUMBAI:MasterChef India is the number one cooking reality show in India, and audiences love watching it as various people from around the country participate and showcase their cooking talent.

The top four contestants were Nayanjyoti Saikia, Santa Pawan Sharma, Aruna Vijay, and Suvarna Bagul.

Nayanjyoti Saikia emerged as the winner of the show.

Aruna who was one of the finalists of the show was one of the strong contestants of the reality show.

His unique style of cooking was South Indian and she used to put that flavor in all the dishes she prepared.

The judge used to give her good marks and also compliment her in all the rounds.

For this the show and the judges were trolled as the audience felt that they were biased against her and in a recent interview she did say that she used to have sleepless nights thinking about it and wondered why people had problems with her.

Also Read : MasterChef India Season 7: Congratulations! Nayanjyoti Saikia emerges as the winner of the show

Now the MasterChef contestant shared a post about how people have begun to recognize her and the stardom that she is receiving.

She shared a short video and captioned it saying “Losing isn’t always the end, sometimes it becomes the beginning”

She further said “My journey at Masterchef didn’t end on a winning strike, but It has made me stronger & absolutely grateful for the experience. My family is immensely proud of my journey & had arranged a gathering with close friends & family. Can’t thank them enough for all their love and support.An evening to remember for a lifetime”

Well, there is no doubt that today Aruna is a known name and she is known for her dishes and South Indian cuisine.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also Read : MasterChef Season 7: Priyanka gets eliminated; top chefs to guide contestants during the semi - finale week

