MasterChef India Season 7: Congratulations! Nayanjyoti Saikia emerges as the winner of the show

MUMBAI:MasterChef India is the number one cooking reality show in India, and audience love watching it as various people from around the country participate and showcase their cooking talent.

This time, the show has been airing on a new channel - Sony Television. It commenced this year and is doing well.

The show is being judged by Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar and Garima Arora.

Today marks the finale of the show and the top three contestants were Nayanjyoti Saikia, Santa Pawan Sharma and Suvarna Bagul.

There was a battle for the race between them and the final food judging was done by Sanjeev Kapoor, where the contestants had to cook three meal dishes. Whoever would impress the judges on taste, presentation and innovation would emerge as the winner of the show.



Also Read : Exciting! MasterChef India 7 finale: All you need to know about the contestants and prize money

Finally, Nayanjyoti Saikia was announced as the winner of the show and he won the chef coat with his name written. He also won Rupees 25 lakhs and took the trophy home.

Nayanjyoti belongs to a small village in Tinsukia, Assam and initially, his dad opposed his decision of becoming a chef. But when the judges Chef Vikas and Ranveer visited his house, his father became a little more confident about Nayanjyoti and his dreams.

Well, there is no doubt that Nayanjyoti Saikia deserves to win the show as every dish he prepared was innovative and tasty. The judges couldn’t resist his food at times.

Congratulations! Nayanjyoti Saikia, Tellychakkar wishes you the best for your future.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also Read : MasterChef Season 7: Priyanka gets eliminated; top chefs to guide contestants during the semi - finale week