MasterChef India Season 7: Congratulations! Nayanjyoti Saikia emerges as the winner of the show

MasterChef Season 7 has finally come to an end and Nayanjyoti Saikia was announced as the winner of the show. A young boy, who came from a small village in Assam, took the trophy, prize money and the chef court home.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 03/31/2023 - 22:13
MasterChef India Season 7: Congratulations! Nayanjyoti Saikia emerges as the winner of the show

MUMBAI:MasterChef India is the number one cooking reality show in India, and audience love watching it as various people from around the country participate and showcase their cooking talent.

This time, the show has been airing on a new channel - Sony Television. It commenced this year and is doing well.

The show is being judged by Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar and Garima Arora.

Today marks the finale of the show and the top three contestants were Nayanjyoti Saikia, Santa Pawan Sharma and Suvarna Bagul.

There was a battle for the race between them and the final food judging was done by Sanjeev Kapoor, where the contestants had to cook three meal dishes. Whoever would impress the judges on taste, presentation and innovation would emerge as the winner of the show.


Also Read : Exciting! MasterChef India 7 finale: All you need to know about the contestants and prize money

Finally, Nayanjyoti Saikia was announced as the winner of the show and he won the chef coat with his name written. He also won Rupees 25 lakhs and took the trophy home.

Nayanjyoti belongs to a small village in Tinsukia, Assam and initially, his dad opposed his decision of becoming a chef. But when the judges Chef Vikas and Ranveer visited his house, his father became a little more confident about Nayanjyoti and his dreams. 

Well, there is no doubt that Nayanjyoti Saikia deserves to win the show as every dish he prepared was innovative and tasty. The judges couldn’t resist his food at times.

Congratulations! Nayanjyoti Saikia, Tellychakkar wishes you the best for your future.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also Read : MasterChef Season 7: Priyanka gets eliminated; top chefs to guide contestants during the semi - finale week

 

Master Chef India Sony Television Sony LIV Reality show Vikas Khanna Ranveer Brar Garima Arora cooking show tasty food TellyChakkar Aruna Vijay Kamaldeep Kaur Gurkirat Priyanka Biswas Suvarna Bagul Nayanjyoti Saikia
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 03/31/2023 - 22:13

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
MasterChef Season 7: “I have not only won the show, but also won the trust of my father; will soon start a business with Gurkirat” - Nayanjyoti Saikia, winner of the show
MUMBAI:MasterChef India is the number one cooking reality show in India, and audience loves watching it as various...
MasterChef India Season 7: Congratulations! Nayanjyoti Saikia emerges as the winner of the show
MUMBAI:MasterChef India is the number one cooking reality show in India, and audience love watching it as various...
Exclusive! “Mumbai is the hub of actors and would love to work with all great talents” Anirban Bhattacharya
MUMBAI:Actor Anirban Bhattacharya has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with his beautiful acting...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Destiny Plans! Akshara forced to go back to Abhimanyu
MUMBAI:Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Exclusive! “I would really love to do what Tabu has done in the movie Andhadhun” Vedika Dutt
MUMBAI:Actress Vedika Dutt, who has been winning the hearts of the fans with her beautiful projects, the actress is now...
Interesting! Bollywood songs that had lyrics in regional languages but still grabbed everyone’s attention
MUMBAI:In Bollywood, we have seen songs in Hindi and some are in Punjabi. Well, Punjabi is also a regional language but...
Recent Stories
Exclusive! “Mumbai is the hub of actors and would love to work with all great talents” Anirban Bhattacharya
Exclusive! “Mumbai is the hub of actors and would love to work with all great talents” Anirban Bhattacharya

Latest Video

Related Stories
MasterChef Season 7: “I have not only won the show, but also won the trust of my father; will soon start a business with Gurkira
MasterChef Season 7: “I have not only won the show, but also won the trust of my father; will soon start a business with Gurkirat” - Nayanjyoti Saikia, winner of the show
MTV Roadies Season 19: Wow! Sonu Sood returns as the host of the show shares this season is going to be tougher than the previo
MTV Roadies Season 19: Wow! Sonu Sood returns as the host of the show shares this season is going to be tougher than the previous one announces that the auditions have begun
Indian Idol Season 13 Finale! Kya Baat Hai! Jay Bhanushali and Tina Dutta to grace the finale of the show to promote their upcom
Indian Idol Season 13 Finale! Kya Baat Hai! Jay Bhanushali and Tina Dutta to grace the finale of the show to promote their upcoming show “Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum'
OMG! These actors quit Happu Ki Ultan Paltan show mid–way for these shocking reasons
OMG! These actors quit Happu Ki Ultan Paltan show mid–way for these shocking reasons
What! MasterChef India 7: Arun Vijay on getting trolled “It really affected me very badly, people didn’t even know half of the d
What! MasterChef India 7: ‘Aruna Vijay’ on getting trolled “It really affected me very badly, people didn’t even know half of the dishes I cooked”
Aisa k
Really! Bigg Boss 16’s Shiv Thakare mobbed by fans for a selfie, unimpressed netizens say “Aisa kya hai isme…”