Exciting! MasterChef India 7 finale: All you need to know about the contestants and prize money

Now, the most awaited moment is here! We are talking about the finale of the cooking competition, which will be aired tonight.
MasterChef India 7 finale

MUMBAI: MasterChef India is one of the most loved and entertaining cooking shows on Television. The show is now back with its seventh season and is leaving no stone unturned to make it a great success. The show has many versions worldwide including an Australian version, UK version and Asian version. 

Now, the most awaited moment is here! We are talking about the finale of the cooking competition, which will be aired tonight at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television The episode is expected to be 2 hours long and will also stream on Sony LIV app.

The question on everyone’s mind now is who will take home the coveted trophy and the prize money is reportedly Rs 25 Lakhs, but this is yet to be confirmed. . The top four finalists on the show are Santa Sharma, Nayanjyoti Saikia, Aruna Vijay and Suvarna Bagul. 

The seventh season of MasterChef India is judged by renowned chefs Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, and Garima Arora. 

Are you excited to know who the winner of MasterChef India 7 will be? Who do you think will take home the trophy and prize money?

