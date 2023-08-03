MasterChef India Season 7: OMG! Gurkirat Singh Grover and Kamaldeep Kaur have a tiff during the pizza task

MUMBAI: MasterChef India is the number one cooking reality show in India, and the audience loves watching the show as various people from around the country participate in the show and showcase their cooking talent.

This time, the show has been airing on a new channel - Sony Television. The show commenced this year and is doing well.

The show is being judged by Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, and Garima Arora.

The show finally got its top 10 contestants who compete with each other and cook tasty dishes in the tough challenges presented to them. The judges will taste their food, and whoever cooks the best will remain in the show, while the rest will get eliminated.

We have seen how the contestants are facing various challenges in each round and impress the judges with their cooking skills; while some are saved, some of the contestants are in the danger zone.

In the previous episode, we have seen how the contestants were in a team and performed a tough task and how Survana and Sachin made the least liked dishes and went directly in the back apron challenge in the second task Shanta won and impressed the judges with her dish and got an advantage in the next task.

In the upcoming episode, the contestants will have to cook pizzas for the judges and whoever wins will be safe from the elimination round.

The contestants will be divided into two teams and they would have to give their best.

Gurkirta, Kamldeep, and Priyanka will be in one team whereas Aruna, Nayanjyoti and Shanta will be in one team.

Gurkirat and Kamaldeep Kaur will have a tiff as the young lad wouldn’t be able to cook one and will be doing mistakes on the other hand it’s going to be a tough fight with both teams.

Well, it will be interesting to see who would win the challenge and get an advantage in the next round.

Which team according to you would win the challenge?

