"May I Come in Madam?" is making a comeback with its second season, and Sandeep Anand reveals that he is thrilled to be part of the show once again

MUMBAI: The beloved show, "May I Come in Madam?" produced by Sanjay and Binaiferr Kohli, is set to return to the delight of its dedicated audience. The first season of the series garnered immense love from viewers, and its iconic characters, Sajan, Sanjana, and Kashmira, played by Sandeep Anand, Nehha Pendse, and Sapna Sikarwar respectively, have left an indelible mark on fans. The on-screen chemistry between these characters captured the hearts of viewers, and since the first season concluded, fans have eagerly awaited a second season. Their wishes have now been granted, as the channel has officially announced the return of "May I Come in Madam?" with Sandeep Anand, Nehha Pendse, and Sapna Sikarwar reprising their lead roles.

Sandeep Anand, a beloved figure among viewers, expresses his excitement about returning for the show's second season. He shares, "I am thrilled to be part of the show once again. When the first season of 'May I Come in Madam?' concluded in 2017, we considered it a regular wrap-up. However, to our surprise, the show had amassed a massive fan following, and we received numerous requests and messages urging us to continue it. Even today, the audience has not forgotten the show, us, or our characters. Witnessing the love from viewers, I always had confidence that the channel would bring back a second season for its audience."

He goes on to say, "During the lockdown, we received numerous requests and noticed extensive discussions about the show on social media platforms. Now, the viewers' wishes are coming true as Season 2 of 'May I Come in Madam.' is making its return. I am confident that, just like the previous season, this one will also win the hearts of the audience."

The first season of "May I Come in Madam?" enchanted audiences with its unique characters and entertaining storyline. This lighthearted and humorous drama portrays the life of an ordinary man named Sajan, who, despite being married, struggles to gain the attention of his boss and make her happy. Presented in a humorous manner, this storyline has successfully captured the audience's hearts. So, once again, prepare to laugh, be entertained, and enjoy the lighter side of life in a refreshing way with the second season of "May I Come in Madam?"

