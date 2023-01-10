“May I Come In Madam” Star “Nehha Pendse” on Life, Love, and balance.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 10/01/2023 - 19:30
May I Come in Madam

MUMBAI:  "May I Come In Madam?" has been a beloved Indian comedy TV series that left its mark with viewers during its initial run. Produced by the talented duo Sanjay and Binaiferr Kohli, the show is now set to make a triumphant return, much to the delight of its dedicated fanbase. The first season of the series garnered immense love and appreciation from viewers, thanks in large part to its iconic characters and their memorable on-screen chemistry. Since the conclusion of the first season, fans have been eagerly waiting for a second instalment, and their wishes have finally been granted. The channel has launched new episodes of ‘May I Come in Madam?’ exclusively on Star Bharat, with the talented trio of Sandeep Anand, Nehha Pendse, and Sapna Sikarwar reprising their lead roles.

Nehha Pendse, who plays a pivotal role in the show as the character Madam Sanjana, has not only captivated audiences with her performance but also demonstrated her prowess in balancing her professional and personal life. In her own words, she shares, "I have managed the delicate balance between my work and personal life quite effectively. While Nehha, the actor, thrives in the limelight, I am essentially a homebody. I play the roles of a daughter to my mother, a devoted dog mom, a loving wife to my husband, and a dedicated homemaker to my household. Over the years, I've experienced significant personal growth. Marriage has transformed me, altering my emotions and priorities. Interestingly, the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic were not as difficult for me, as I have always been somewhat of an antisocial person."

Nehha’s  character Sanjana serves a unique purpose in the show. Her banter with Sajan and other characters often lead to hilarious confusions, awkward situations, and side-splitting comedy exchanges. Nehha’s character  showing quirks, distinct personality traits, and over-the-top reactions are essential ingredients in creating the show's comedic tone. Nehha Pendse's ability to seamlessly transition between her on-screen persona and her off-screen life is a testament to her versatility and adaptability. Her journey as an actor and a homemaker showcases her commitment to both her craft and her personal relationships, reflecting the multifaceted nature of her life.

With Nehha Pendse reprising her role as the leading lady in the fresh new season of "May I Come In Madam? viewers can prepare for another uproarious ride filled with laughter and new adventures. 

Stay tuned to watch new episodes of ‘May I Come in Madam’ every Monday-Saturday at 10:00 PM only on Star Bharat.
 

May I Come In Madam Nehha Pendse Sanjay Binaiferr Kohli Sandeep Anand Sapna Sikarwar Sanjana TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 10/01/2023 - 19:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Wow! Anupam Kher reveals how he 'wanted to be associated with the most important film of our times' than play a main lead in Vivek Agnihotri's The Vaccine War
MUMBAI:  Actor Anupam Kher is gearing up for the release of the new Vivek Agnihotri directorial ‘The Vaccine War’,...
Oh no! Prince Narula and Gautam Gulati at loggerheads yet again due to an Instagram story posted by the former
MUMBAI:  The vote-outs are for ‘Roadies’ are coming in again, and this time Prince is once again having a rough moment...
Woah! From earning $22,500 to $1 million per episode, take a look at the salary growth of Jennifer Aniston
MUMBAI:  One of the Hollywood A-listers, Jennifer Aniston, is a woman of many layers. She is quite versatile in her...
Woah! After Radhika Madan, Kritika Kamra talks about television’s 'regressive content', expresses difficulty to hold on to television
MUMBAI:  Kritika Kamra began her journey to fame with Kitani Mohabbat Hai. The actress then impressed fans with her...
“May I Come In Madam” Star “Nehha Pendse” on Life, Love, and balance.
MUMBAI:  "May I Come In Madam?" has been a beloved Indian comedy TV series that left its mark with viewers during its...
Shocking! Sanjay Mishra reveals being taunted for coming late on the sets during the initial days of his career
MUMBAI:  Actor Sanjay Mishra is known for his good performances and the years he had given to Bollywood. Although now...
Recent Stories
ANUPAM KHER
Wow! Anupam Kher reveals how he 'wanted to be associated with the most important film of our times' than play a main lead in Vivek Agnihotri's The Vaccine War
Latest Video
Related Stories
PRINCE NARULA
Oh no! Prince Narula and Gautam Gulati at loggerheads yet again due to an Instagram story posted by the former
Rupali
What! From Rupali Ganguly- Sudhanshu Pandey to Hina Khan-Karan Mehra, these TV’s most loved couple and their cold wars
Anupamaa
Wow! Anupamaa: A glimpse into the real-life family members of Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, and Other stars
Sumbul
Shocking! From Sumbul Touqeer Khan to Hina Khan: 8 TV actresses who faced criticism over their dark skin tone
Hina
Wow! Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain ready to redefine style, aiming to surpass Hina Khan as the ultimate fashion icon of Salman Khan's Show
Nimrit
Surprising! Nimrit Kaur expresses shock, mental health problems supposed to be confidential; Says ‘I was not aware that it has been shown to the people outside’