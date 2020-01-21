Maya blames Ranbir that he raped her: Kumkum Bhagya 21 January 2020 Written Update:

MUMBAI: Ranbir drinks the juice and feels uneasy but does not get unconscious. Maya gives him another glass mixed with pills . After the second glass, Ranbir falls unconscious on the sofa. Maya unbuttons Ranbir’s kurta and calls Rhea to the room. Rhea tells Maya that she doesn’t look molested. Maya asks her for money. She then tears her clothes and messes her make-up. Rhea and Aliya both feel convinced that Maya can handle the rest of the plan successfully. Pragya leaves in a cab while Abhi runs after her begging her to wait. Pragya says she will return at the right time. Abhi asks her to wait for a while and says that he will make everything back to normal. Abhi goes back to the party in tears. Mira tries to find out what happened to him.Maya runs out crying for help. She claims that she was molested by Ranbir and the hotel staff call the police to arrest Ranbir. Abhi and Vikram hope that this is some other Ranbir. Prachi feels Ranbir was trying to force himself on Maya all evening, so she doesn’t speak up. Rhea decides to tell the truth when the police arrive but Aliya stops her. The police arrive and arrest Ranbir. They ask Abhi and Vikram to visit the police station. Prachi and Rhea join them at the police station. When they reach they see Maya is already there and the media is questioning them about the case. Maya confesses to the police that Ranbir tried to rape